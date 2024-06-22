Pakistan Peoples Party Minority Wing leader, MPA Dr Sham Sundar Advani, paid a glowing tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday during a ceremony held at the Sindh Assembly Building in the office of parliamentary reporters.
According to a statement issued today, Dr Advani lauded Benazir Bhutto’s enduring legacy in Pakistani politics, emphasizing that the political landscape of the country is incomplete without her contributions.
In his speech, Dr Advani highlighted Bhutto’s global stature, stating, “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is the legacy of Pakistan’s politics. She was a global leader who made Pakistan famous in the world.” He praised her for following in her father’s footsteps and achieving martyrdom for the people.
Dr Advani underscored Bhutto’s pivotal role in stabilizing the country, strengthening the parliament, and standing firm against dictatorial regimes. “She was a female Muslim leader who supported the stability of the country, the strength of the parliament, and became a lead wall against the dictators. She was a national asset,” he said.
The event was attended by several notable figures, including Qazi Hasan, KM Abbasi, Khawar Hussain, Shabbir Lashari, Atif Hussain, Manazar Rizvi, Amdad Sumrah, Bashir Sanjrani, Liaquat Mughal, Zamzam Saeed, GM Khokhar, Zafar Soomro, and Rafiq Baloch, who also paid their respects to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.
The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a birthday cake, commemorating the life and legacy of a leader who remains deeply cherished in the hearts of the Pakistani people.