Glowing tributes paid to Mirwaiz Ghulam Rasool Shah in IOK

March 8, 2020

Srinagar, March 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam has paid glowing tributes to the founder of the institute, Mirwaiz Allama Ghulam Rasool Shah on his 111th death anniversary. Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the contributions of Mirwaiz Allama Rasool Shah on social, religious, political and educational fronts continue to be the torchbearer for the present generation and the same would be written with golden words in the educational history of Kashmir.

It said that it was Mirwaiz Allama Rasool Shah who laid its foundation to enlighten the people of Kashmir the worldly knowledge, besides the Islamic studies in its true and pristine form and the results are well before the general public. The statement said in memory of Mirwaiz Allama Rasool Shah and to pay him rich tributes, Quran Khawani was held at Islamia Oriental College in which many youth participated while similar functions were also held in all the educational institutions run by the Anjuman.

In this connection, a glittering function was organised by the Anjuman at Islamia Higher Secondary School, Rajouri Kadal, Srinagar in which the organizers and members of the Anjuman besides a galaxy of teachers and students highlighted the contribution of Mirwaiz Allama Rasool Shah.

