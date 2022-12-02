Gold price continues rising trend

KARACHI: The price of gold continues to test the patience of the buyers, as it witnessed another increase on Friday.

The price of gold witnessed a sharp increase against the backdrop of an increase in the US dollar price. According to a report, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs750.

With this increase, the price for 24-karat gold has reached Rs163,500 per tola. While the price of 10-gram gold has also surged by Rs643. With this increase, the price of 24-karat gold per 10-gram has reached Rs140,175.

The price of 22-karat gold per 10-gram has reached Rs128,494. In the international market, the price of gold per ounce increased by US$19 to reach US$1,799. The price of 24-karat fine silver also increased by Rs10 to Rs1,780 and the price of 10-gram silver increased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,526.06