Gold rate soars amid amid ups and down trend

KARACHI: In an ups and down move, the gold price surged in Pakistan by Rs800 per tola on Monday.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the 24-karat gold rate per tola rose by Rs800, striking at Rs 211,800 per tola.

The association said after a surge of Rs686, 10 grams of 24-karat gold had settled at Rs181,584. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to settle at $1960 per ounce.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued a bullish trend and achieved another remarkable milestone on Monday as its benchmark KSE-100 index surged past the 56,000-point mark, setting an all-time high record, during intraday trading.