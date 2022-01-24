Good news for social media users and followers of Punjab Police on twitter, the official twitter account of Punjab Police has been restored 

Lahore, January 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):The good news for social media users and followers of Punjab Police on Twitter is that Punjab Police’s official account @OfficialDPRPP) has been restored on popular social networking platform Twitter. Giving details, Punjab Police spokesperson said that the official account of Punjab Police on social media (OfficialDPRPP) was hacked yesterday which has been restored within 24 hours with the help of Punjab Police social media team and other experts.

He said that as per the instructions of IG Punjab, the service of citizens would continue on social media. Citizens should send information regarding their complaints and other issues to Punjab Police on Twitter and action would be taken on them without any delay.

It is noteworthy that the official account of Punjab Police on Twitter has been officially verified and Blue Ticked by the Twitter administration and it is ahead of the police forces of all the provinces with 946,000 followers and hundreds of new users are getting connected with the Punjab Police on Twitter.

