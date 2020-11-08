KARACHI:On the occasion of the 17th Annual General Body meeting of Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS), a panel discussion was organized on “Promotion of Good Nutrition and Health by Media Professional in Pakistan” at a local hotel today.

Speaking on the occasion, PNDS President Fayza Khan said that good nutrition is important not only in the management of chronic diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, lung diseases and certain types of cancers, but it also plays a pivotal role in the prevention of public health issues such as under nutrition and stunting.

Unfortunately, there is a lack of awareness in the general public about the role of good nutrition in disease management and prevention, he said.

The aim of organizing this panel discussion was to develop a plan of action in collaboration with media professionals to spread information about good nutrition and health in general public.

Yasmeen Taha (Urdu Journalist, Ausaf News), Ajnabi(FM 107), Sana Hashmi(Broadcast Journalist, Manager, Corporate and Priority Services, and Ufone), Naheed Apa(cooking expert) were also present. Nusrat Sehr Abbassi(Member Provincial Assembly Sind) was invited as chief guest.

PNDS is a registered professional society since 2003, which aims to develop, strengthen and advance the profession of nutrition and dietetics through capacity building and improving the nutritional status of the people of Pakistan.