ISLAMABAD, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe is pleased to announce that, following feedback from PV installers from around the globe, GoodWe was listed as the top inverter brand in eight countries (Pakistan, Netherlands, Australia, Poland, Spain, South Africa, Brazil and Vietnam)- a new industry record. GoodWe stands out from many inverter brands in terms of brand recognition, customer preference and global market distribution.

Pakistan has always been a key strategic market for GoodWe. Since entering the Pakistan market in 2018, it has set up an integrated service system for pre-sale, in-sale and after-sales and a nationwide distribution network. GoodWe inverters offer reliable operation and excellent performance and are well recognized by customers worldwide. GoodWe’s philosophy is to always create win-win partnerships with customers by identifying and integrating the most advanced components and techniques available while offering an unparalleled after-sales service. Technological innovation is GoodWe’s main core competence. With an in-house R&D team of approx. 500 employees in two R&D centers, GoodWe can offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial and utility scale PV and storage systems, ensuring that performance and quality go hand-in-hand across the entire range.

GoodWe has now obtained the EuPD award for 5 consecutive years in the Netherlands. Besides EuPD, GoodWe is the only inverter brand to have won the prestigious TÜV Rheinland award for five consecutive years and, in 2020, GoodWe was confirmed as the world’s leading supplier of storage inverter with a 15% market share.

GoodWe is committed to providing differentiated solutions for Pakistan customers, hopes to provide users with more diverse energy solutions, to create and meet the broader energy demand. GoodWe is ready to fly with the country to higher heights of service, quality and excellence.

About GoodWe:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer and is listed as a public limited company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). With an accumulative delivery of more than two million inverters and installation of 23GW in more than 100 countries and regions, GoodWe solar inverters have been used in residential and commercial rooftops, industrial and utility scale systems and range from 0.7kW to 250kW.

More information is available at www.goodwe.com.