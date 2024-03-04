Gordon Brothers Offering for Sale by Private Treaty Royal Falcon One Superyacht

London, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is exclusively offering for sale by private treaty the Royal Falcon One superyacht.

Royal Falcon One was built in 2019 and is the world’s only luxury catamaran superyacht created by Studio F.A. Porsche. The vessel is a generous four-deck, 10-berth catamaran benefiting from best-in-class design and artisanry.

The superyacht has a range of 1,200 nautical miles and boasts onboard facilities including five VIP suites, four crew cabins, 10-seat dining table, three bars and a relaxing sundeck featuring a lounge area and jacuzzi. A shallow draft enables the yacht to access and anchor in the most secluded coves.

“Royal Falcon One presents a unique opportunity for the discerning buyer to acquire a one-of-a-kind catamaran under 500 gross tons,” said Oliver Veart, Director, Marine & Valuations at Gordon Brothers. “The vessel is berthed in Genoa, Italy and available for prompt delivery in time for the Mediterranean summer season.”

For further details, please contact Oliver Veart at oveart@gordonbrothers.com. For vessel specifications, please visit our website.

Gordon Brothers has established a dedicated marine services and valuations practice that leverages decades of experience buying, selling and valuing assets in the commercial and industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S. The firm provides advisory services including fleet and vessel renewal analysis, disposition and investment strategies.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1.617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9056588