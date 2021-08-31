Government accords priority to making Pakistan self-sufficient in food production: Prime Minister 

Islamabad, August 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has said making Pakistan self-sufficient in food production is government’s top priority. Talking to Minister for Food Safety Syed Fakhar Imam in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the government is ensuring implementation of Agricultural Transformation Plan to bring innovation to the agriculture sector.

