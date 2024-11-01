Karachi: State Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima emphasized the government’s commitment to establishing Pakistan as a central hub for information technology, speaking at the inauguration of the Digital Cyber Security Conference in Karachi. The minister outlined the government’s focus on equipping the youth with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly advancing technological landscape.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Fatima highlighted the transformative impact of technology across all sectors and expressed the government’s determination to align Pakistan’s workforce with modern digital advancements, thereby enhancing national competitiveness in the IT sector.
