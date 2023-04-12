Government always upheld right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

Islamabad, April 12, 2023 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the government has always upheld the right to free speech as a sacred cause and fought against attempts to curtail this fight.

In her tweets on Wednesday, she said we are committed to this principle. However, she said the enforcement of ethics of coverage involving acts of terrorism is a global code. It is part of the national law. She said it is what we owe to the people who are victims of terrorism, and it is what responsible journalism is.

The information minister said some concerns have been expressed regarding a recent PEMRA order about coverage ethics of violent scenes involving acts of terrorism and their aftermath. She said the order prohibits broadcasting gory scenes, dead bodies, wreckage and live images from the spot only to avoid spreading fear and panic among the masses, which is always the real aim and design of the terrorists.

She said this boundary is set all over the world and every responsible media body and organization adheres to them across the board without exception. She said live coverage of terrorism incident spots amplifies terrorism impact and divulges sensitive post operation information to miscreants.

