Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Emir Kashif Saeed Shaikh strongly condemned the decision to increase the salaries of Sindh Assembly members, saying that the government and opposition members are united in their own interests and privileges but have no concern for the problems of the public.
Kashif Saeed Shaikh commended the only Jamaat-e-Islami member in the provincial assembly, Muhammad Farooq Farhan, for voting against the salary increase. He said that due to the government’s incompetence, the law and order situation has deteriorated across Sindh, from Karachi to Kashmore. He pointed to the alarming increase in robberies, murders, tribal conflicts, and child abductions, accusing elected representatives of public apathy and indifference to the issues of their constituencies.
The Jamaat-e-Islami leader expressed disappointment over the consensus between the government and the opposition on self-serving matters like salary increases while public difficulties are ignored. He questioned the justification for such increases when ordinary citizens struggle to afford two meals a day. He insisted that the real solution to public problems lies in dismantling the current system and removing corrupt officials, which Jamaat-e-Islami is constantly striving for.
Kashif Saeed Shaikh’s statement came during a meeting with officials of Jamaat-e-Islami Larkana Division, which was attended by district leaders from Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, and Larkana. Other senior Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, including Provincial Deputy Emir Hafiz Nasrullah Chana and General Secretary Muhammad Yousuf, were also present on the occasion.
Shaikh accused the Sindh government of financial mismanagement, citing the alleged faulty repair of Sukkur Barrage gates for 22 billion rupees and alleged corruption in the maintenance of the Tharparkar RO plant. He accused the Pakistan Peoples Party of neglecting the basic needs of the people despite being in power for 17 years. The meeting also discussed organizational matters, including performance reviews, membership drives, and public committees.