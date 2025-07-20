On the occasion of Kashmir’s Accession Day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said in his message that the government and people of Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, moral, and political support to Kashmiris.
Kashmir Accession Day was observed on Wednesday, commemorating the 1947 resolution of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar, which called for the region’s accession to Pakistan.
This anniversary serves as a reminder of the ongoing dispute over the territory. Pakistan reiterates its commitment to a peaceful resolution in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.
The Pakistani government and its citizens reaffirm their continued diplomatic, moral, and political support for the people of Kashmir. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif issued a statement on the occasion. Further details of the Prime Minister’s message are not currently available. This observance highlights the importance of protecting the rights of Kashmiris and ensuring regional stability.