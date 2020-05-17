Government announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 22 to 27

May 17, 2020

Islamabad, May 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): The government has announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 22 to May 27. According to a notification of Ministry of Interior, the holidays will start from Juma tul Wida. In view of the corona pandemic situation, only medical stores and shops containing essential items will be allowed to open during the Eid holidays.

For more information, contact:

Section Officer (Public)

Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan

Pak Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9224938

Email: info@interior.gov.pk

Website: www.interior.gov.pk

Related Posts