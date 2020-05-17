National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Government announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 22 to 27

May 17, 2020

Islamabad, May 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): The government has announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 22 to May 27. According to a notification of Ministry of Interior, the holidays will start from Juma tul Wida. In view of the corona pandemic situation, only medical stores and shops containing essential items will be allowed to open during the Eid holidays.

For more information, contact:
Section Officer (Public)
Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan
Pak Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9224938
Email: info@interior.gov.pk
Website: www.interior.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags: ,

PPI_Banner