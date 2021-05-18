Government committed to modernize Radio Pakistan: Fawad

Islamabad, May 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the PTI government is committed to modernize Radio Pakistan in line with the advanced broadcasting standards. He was speaking at a briefing on Radio Pakistan’s new initiative “Podcast” at the National Broadcasting House Islamabad today (Tuesday). Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib was also present in the briefing.

Director General Radio Pakistan Ms. Ambreen Jan briefed the Federal Minister and the Minister of State on the working of Radio Pakistan and its new program “Podcast.” Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Radio Pakistan has been playing a key role in effectively highlighting Pakistan’s soft image and projecting its narrative across the world.

The Federal Minister expressed confidence that the Podcast initiative will emerge as a symbol of modernization of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Radio Pakistan’s voice will reach in a more effective way all the segments of the society, including the common man and the opinion makers.

He lauded the hard work of PBC administration and its staffers to prepare for early launch of the Podcast initiative. The PBC officials also briefed the Ministers on Digital Radio Mondiale project. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the project will greatly contribute to technological advancement of the state broadcaster and also prove a milestone in taking Radio Pakistan’s voice to the far flung areas across the country and beyond with clarity.

The Information Minister said the problems of the pensioners of PBC will be addressed on priority basis. He said a proposal is also under consideration to include PBC employees in the Prime Minister’s Housing program to enable them as well to have their own house.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Government committed to modernize Radio Pakistan: Fawad appeared first on Official News Pakistan.