Government decides to enhance surveillance for monkeypox 

Islamabad, July 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):The government has decided to increase surveillance in the country after the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. In a statement, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said all national and provincial health authorities have been advised to remain on high alert for any suspected case of monkeypox. He said the government has started taking effective measures to prevent the disease.

The Minister said the government will continue its work as per guidelines of the WHO and the recommendations on the basis of international health regulations will be fully implemented in the country. He said instructions have been issued to stakeholders, especially border health services of the Central Health Establishment for strict monitoring at all points of entry in the country.

