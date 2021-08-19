Government determined to make Pakistan a welfare state: Farrukh 

Islamabad, August 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the vision and strategies of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on track of rapid progress and development. Talking to PTV News, he said the PTI government is determined to make Pakistan a welfare state on the pattern of the State of Madinah.

Lauding the projects of ‘Langar’ and ‘Shelter’ scheme under Ehsaas Programme, he said these initiatives aim to ensure to extend basic facilities of life to the people. Farrukh Habib said the government will continue to introduce such steps in future.

