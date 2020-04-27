Government disburses Rs72b among 5.9m beneficiaries so far: Sania

April 27, 2020

Islamabad, April 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): The government has, so far, disbursed 72 billion rupees among 5.9 million beneficiaries under Ehsaas Emergency Programme across the country. Talking to PTV tonight, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said the government has already launched Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal where any person can get information regarding number of families benefiting from the programme as well as the total amount disbursed at district and tehsil levels.

She said the portal will outline the amounts given to partnering banks for disbursements to beneficiaries, and the number of beneficiaries who have taken out money. She said all offices of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will start this week for disbursement of monetary assistance under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and to resolve issues pertaining to biometric identification.

