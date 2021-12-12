Government focused on ease of doing business in country: Prime Minister 

Islamabad, December 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has incentivized the industrial sector, as industrialization is mandatory for repayment of debts and economic prosperity. Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, he said the government primarily focused on ease of doing business in the country.

The Prime Minister said the government is also giving special attention to increasing the country’s agriculture productivity to meet the needs of growing population. He said due to the steps taken by government, the agriculture sector has shown a tremendous performance this year.

The Prime Minister said the country’s exports have increased unprecedented during the tenure of incumbent government. He said the government has also been working on reducing the imports by paying attention to import substitution in the country.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk