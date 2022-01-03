Government focusing development, welfare of downtrodden segments of society: Prime Minister 

Islamabad, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is focusing on development and welfare of downtrodden segments of society. Inaugurating a Panahgah near General Hospital in Lahore, he said model of Riyasat-e-Madina emphasizes much on taking care of the underprivileged segment of society. The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure safe and comfortable stay of inhabitants in the Panahgah.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf members in Punjab provincial Assembly in Lahore, the Prime Minister directed them to beef up their contacts with masses to ensure party’s electoral victory in the next local government elections in the province. During the meeting, overall political situation in the province and other political matters were discussed.

