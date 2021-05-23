Islamabad, May 23, 2021 (PPI-OT): Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the government is focusing on enhancing exports, revenue collection, and other administrative measures to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said recent indicators show an economic growth of 3.94 percent, but unfortunately deliberated attempts were made to make these statistics controversial.

He said the government paid special attention on targeted sectors like housing, agriculture, and export-oriented industry, which led to economic stability and growth. The Finance Minister said if the pace continues five percent economic growth is expected next year and over six percent in 2023.

Shaukat Tarin said long, short, and medium-term strategy is being evolved in 12 sectors. He said price stability is the top priority to bring down inflation and provide relief to the people. He said as short-term measures, administrative steps will be taken in the agriculture sector to enhance food supplies and to establish warehouses and cold storage facilities.

The Minister said industrial competitiveness will be increased to strengthen productive sector to enhance exports. He said enhancing revenue collection and reducing fiscal deficit are also the priority areas of the government. Answering a question, Shaukat Tarin said the government will not increase tariffs to further burden the common people.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Government focusing on enhancing exports, revenue collection: Tarin appeared first on Official News Pakistan.