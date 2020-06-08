Government focusing to improve health care system of country: Asad Umar

June 8, 2020

Islamabad, June 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that the government is focusing to improve the health care system of the country providing essential equipment to hospitals. Briefing the media in Islamabad today (Monday), he said the National Command and Operation Center has reviewed the health care system and requirements of hospital in its meeting.

He said it has been decided that a special package will be prepared in this regard for hospitals across the country in consultation with all provinces and other federating units. He said the federal government will ensure provision of one thousand ICU beds to hospitals during this month. He said 250 ventilators have been provided to all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

