Government fully committed to provide conducive environment to private sector: Prime Minister

Islamabad, May 11, 2021 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed upon active participation of private sector in the development process of the country saying that government is fully committed to provide conducive environment to the private sector. Chairing a meeting to review pace of work on different public-private partnership projects being carried under Public Sector Development Programme in Islamabad, he said keeping in view public requirements, private sector’s participation is need of hour.

The Prime Minister said that Board of Investment is being fully activated to provide facilities to the foreign and local investors. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised that work on about 50 different public-private partnership model development projects of 2000 billion rupees under Public Sector Development Programme is underway in different phases.

The meeting was informed that 14 projects worth 978 billion rupees would get approval in the next three months, whereas 18 projects costing 1016 billion rupees would be awarded in the year 2021-22. It was further apprised that two important projects including Sialkot-Kharian Motorway and Sukkar-Hyderabad Motorway at a cost of 233 billion rupees have been approved by the Public-Private Partnership Authority.

The Prime Minister directed the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present progress report on the implementation of federal and provincial development projects and also submit detail of the future plans, their distribution at the local level and the progress made so far.

