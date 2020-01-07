Government has taken steps to improve economy, tourism and aviation sector: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

January 6, 2020

Islamabad, January 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): Government has taken steps to improve economy, tourism and aviation sector. This was said by Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan at the ceremony of issuing first TPRI license on Monday. He appreciated the untiring efforts and Gad role of Aviation Division in formulation of National Aviation Policy (NAP) -2019. The introduction of the separate class of TPRI license, is an important development towards promotion of tourism and regional connectivity in Pakistan. I congratulate Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for successfully implementing National Aviation Policy 2019 and Aircraft Sales and Services (Pvt.) Limited for their pioneer step of entering into the untapped market of tourism and regional connectivity.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that this occasion is a realization of vision of the honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan for promotion of tourism. This initiative of developing tourism sector along with regional connectivity is important step for economic upbringing of previously isolated areas of Pakistan. When we say there should be ‘One Pakistan’ for every person it means that we have to take care of those communities, who live in remote and beautiful areas of Pakistan.

We need to come closer to each other for unity, and air connectivity plays a pivotal role in the pursuant. I realize that there are challenges; people have relatively limited purchasing power, finding a decent accommodation at economic rates can be difficult, but let’s be optimistic and hope that things will gradually improve for Pakistani people. It feels pleasant to mention that we want to explore our country and we are eager to meet our people in all corners of our homeland. I am sure that this new category of travel is the right step to provide opportunity to our people to explore beauty of Pakistan without any worries of journey.

People will now be able to spend more time at their cherished places in minimum traveling time and without any hassle. Ghulam Sarwar Khan added that although, tourism industry in Pakistan has registered sub-optimal performance and many reasons can be cited for this phenomenon including security issues terrorism, law and order, affordable and safe travel are the main reasons that impeded growth of tourism industry and prevented tourists from visiting Pakistan. But now things are gradually being changed. We have successfully improved the security situation. Alhamdulillah, Pakistan is a safe tourist destination. It is time to reap the benefits of improved circumstances. Federal Minister assured full support of this government in focus on of aviation and tourism sectors for Pakistan.

