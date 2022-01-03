Government increases petroleum prices by Rs4 per litre 

Islamabad, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):The government has increased petroleum prices to meet Petroleum Levy target agreed with International Monitory Fund. According to the notification issued by Finance Ministry, in the fortnightly review of Petroleum Products’ Prices, Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the proposal of OGRA for increase in prices of Petroleum Products and advised to increase only four rupees per litre.

The new prices are: Petrol 144.82 rupees per litre, High Speed Diesel 141.62, Kerosene 113.53 and Light Diesel 111.06 rupees per litre. The new prices are effective from today (Saturday).

