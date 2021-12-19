Government is determine to make Pakistan a Islamic welfare state: Qadri 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says sincere efforts are being made to make Pakistan a country of more social tolerance, love and peace.

Addressing a function in connection with Christmas celebrations in Lahore, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is determined to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina. He said that the government is striving to create best atmosphere for minorities as they are contributing their full share in country’s development and prosperity.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

President urges civil servants to focus on improving governance, service delivery 

PPI News Agency

National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker Condemn Bomb Blast at Quetta

User2

Concluding Ceremony of 03 Months Pre-Service Training Program-2021 for Newly Appointed AD and SJs and Civil Judges-cum-Magistrates

PPI News Agency