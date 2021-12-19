Government is determine to make Pakistan a Islamic welfare state: Qadri 

Islamabad, December 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says sincere efforts are being made to make Pakistan a country of more social tolerance, love and peace.

Addressing a function in connection with Christmas celebrations in Lahore, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is determined to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina. He said that the government is striving to create best atmosphere for minorities as they are contributing their full share in country’s development and prosperity.

