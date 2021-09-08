Government launches Ehsaas, Kamyab Jawan Programmes to help masses: First Lady 

Islamabad, September 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi has said that the government has launched Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan Programmes to help low income people and jobless youth. She was addressing the opening ceremony of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Services at Children Hospital Multan on Wednesday.

She said State Bank of Pakistan is extending soft loans for women entrepreneurs but a limited number is applying for such loan facility. She said women should avail such facilities of loans and contribute in country’s development.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk