The federal government has declared a plan to plant fruit trees along the national motorways and highways.
This initiative was finalized during a meeting between Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik and Minister for Communications Aleem Khan on Tuesday.
The program will have private investors lease land for fruit plantations suitable to the climate under a three-year model.
Dr. Musadik Malik emphasized that involving the private sector in this venture will not only enhance green cover but also create economic opportunities, aligning with Pakistan’s climate objectives.
The Ministry of Climate Change will offer technical support, including assistance in acquiring carbon credits.