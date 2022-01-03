Government made significant efforts to minimise economic implications of Covid-19: Farrukh 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the PTI government has made significant efforts to minimise economic implications of Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, he said the government has introduced a number of projects for welfare of the people. Farrukh Habib said people of the country voted Prime Minister Imran Khan as they believe and support his vision to bring about real change and put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Pakistan elected as Chair of 63rd Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs

User2

PITB opens Applications for new batch of eRozgaar Program

User2

Srinagar erupts with fireworks, slogans on Pakistan’s Independence Day

PPI News Agency