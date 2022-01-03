Government made significant efforts to minimise economic implications of Covid-19: Farrukh 

Islamabad, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the PTI government has made significant efforts to minimise economic implications of Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, he said the government has introduced a number of projects for welfare of the people. Farrukh Habib said people of the country voted Prime Minister Imran Khan as they believe and support his vision to bring about real change and put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

