Government making efforts to harness Pakistan’s potential as a geo-economic hub: PM

Islamabad, January 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan says relations with China are the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy which is enjoying support across the political spectrum. In an article published by Chinese daily “Global Times”, he said Pakistan-China partnership is unparalleled among inter-state relations.

The Prime Minister said history of friendship between the two countries is a unique account of unwavering mutual support, trust and respect. He said China has lately become Pakistan’s largest trade and investment partner and bilateral trade between the two countries reached historic levels last year.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister stressed the need of international community’s engagement to avoid economic meltdown and avert humanitarian crisis in that country. He said the instability and turmoil that plagued Afghanistan for the past 20 years have come to close with a hope of peace finally returning to the region.

The Prime Minister said it is our common vision that enduring peace in South Asia is contingent on maintaining a strategic balance in the region. He stressed that all outstanding issues like border questions and Kashmir dispute should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and as per norms of international law.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is charting a new path for robust and sustainable development and making efforts to harness its potential as a geo-economics hub. He said the new National Security Policy of Pakistan centers on his government’s vision of people-centric approach for ensuring their prosperity, fundamental rights and social justice.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk