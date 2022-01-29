Government not afraid of opposition’s planned long march: Farrukh

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government is not afraid of long march being planned by the Opposition in March. In an interview, he said the Opposition parties have differences among themselves and they are not able to topple the government. The Minister of State asked Pakistan Muslim League-N, leader Shehbaz Sharif to disclose sources of illegal transaction found in his bank accounts.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat General Secretary bereaved

PPI News Agency

China’s top legislator congratulates Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election

PPI News Agency

President urges international community to help PWDs through technology 

PPI News Agency