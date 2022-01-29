Government not afraid of opposition’s planned long march: Farrukh

Islamabad, January 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government is not afraid of long march being planned by the Opposition in March. In an interview, he said the Opposition parties have differences among themselves and they are not able to topple the government. The Minister of State asked Pakistan Muslim League-N, leader Shehbaz Sharif to disclose sources of illegal transaction found in his bank accounts.

