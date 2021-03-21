Government of Punjab Believes in Dignity and Fair Treatment

Lahore, March 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister MA and HR Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Punjab Government is committed to take all necessary measures for elimination of all forms of discrimination and protection of the rights of vulnerable citizens. He said the government believes in the dignity and fair treatment of every person; their protection in accordance with law and that everyone should be able to fully participate in the economic, political and social activities.

The minister was addressing the Vice Chancellors’ conference held on equity and inclusion of marginalized communities in higher education. University vice-chancellors along with experts and representatives took part in the conference which was organized at a hotel on Wednesday. Welcome note delivered by chairperson and professor, Forman Christian College Dr. Ghazala Irfan. VC UHEL Dr. Kanwal Ameen said that an inclusive and peaceful society can be built through meaningful engagement of marginalized communities. The minister said that the Punjab government has taken many key initiatives for inclusion of religious minorities.

As included religious minorities scholarships worth Rs.25 million over 05 years, educational assistance to deserving students worth Rs.25 million over three years, establishment of district human rights committees and introduction of a religious minorities empowerment package. VCs from different universities also spoke on the occasion and endorsed the recognition of marginalized communities in the higher education sector.

