Government paying special emphasis on promotion of tourism: Shibli

Islamabad, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): Three-day International Tourism Festival kicked off in Islamabad on Friday. Inaugurating the event, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister is giving special emphasis to the promotion of tourism. He said tourism will help promote different industries including hoteling and help provide job opportunities to the youth.

In his remarks, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan asked the people to fully participate in the festivities of the event. He said promotion of tourism will also have a positive impact on the country’s economy. Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza said Islamabad is the most beautiful and peaceful city. She said promotion of tourism and sports is very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari were also present on the occasion. The event has been designed to showcase adventure sports like para gliding, accuracy landing, wing suit flying, trike flying, sky diving, and power para gliding as part of the field marshal paragliding Championship. This iconic event also envisages concerts, horse parade, food stalls, corporate and educational expos.

