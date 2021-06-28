Islamabad, June 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is planning to start Ferry Services in the country. In a tweet, he said Ministry of Maritime Affairs in collaboration PNSC and Karachi Port Trust, is working towards realizing the potential of country’s Blue Economy by promoting business opportunities in the areas of maritime tourism, coastal development and passenger-cum-cargo ferry service in the country.

He said with a large population and growing needs for regional and international connectivity, Pakistan holds immense potential for operation of ‘Ferry Services’ from, to and within Pakistan. In this regard PNSC has invited proposals from the investors and operators who intends to run Ferry Services on either domestic or international routes or both.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Government planning to start Ferry Services to exploit potential of blue economy: Zaidi appeared first on Official News Pakistan.