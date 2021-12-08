Government plans to organize a Sports Goods Expo in Capital in collaboration with ICCI

Islamabad, December 07, 2021 (PPI-OT):Syma Nadeem, Parliamentary Secretary for Inter Provincial Coordination Division visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICC) and discussed plan to organize a Sports Goods Expo in the Capital in collaboration with ICCI. Muhammad Shakeel Munir President, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik former President, Muhammad Naveed Malik former Senior Vice President, Ms. Parveen Khan, Ms. Nasira Ali, Asher Hafeez and others were present at the occasion.

Syma Nadeem said that the Expo plan has the support of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he is taking keen interest in promoting sports and sports goods export. She said that the expo could be organized in March to provide a good platform to the sports goods industry to showcase the potential of their products and improve their trade and exports. She said that an elite pool of athletes would be developed for sports promotion and stressed that the business community should extend support to such efforts of the government. She said that she was also working on a book, which would highlight the pictures, profiles and achievements of women from 1947 till date who have earned great laurels for the country in the sports field so that their achievements could be recognized.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) appreciated the plan of the government to organize a Sports Goods Expo as it would promote the business of sports industry. He assured that ICCI would extend all possible cooperation to organize the expo in a successful manner. He said that the global sports goods market was over USD 48 billion, but Pakistan’s share in it was quite negligible. He said more focus on the sports industry would help in promoting sports and exports of sports goods. He suggested that such expos should also be organized in foreign countries to introduce Pakistani sports products in the international market.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI said that ICCI had organized a very successful property expo in recent past, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister and assured that ICCI was ready to cooperate with the government in organizing Sports Goods Expo. Both sides also discussed matters related to preparing feasibility study, identifying sponsors and budget for organizing the expo.

