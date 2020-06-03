Government plans to repatriate 20,000 passengers by June 10: Dr. Moeed Yusuf

June 3, 2020

Islamabad, June 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr. Moeed Yusuf says the government will further increase the number of inbound passengers per week through expediting the testing process for COVID-19. In a tweet, he said the government plans to repatriate 20,000 passengers by 10th of this month, up from approximately 10,000 in the previous phase.

The Special Assistant said from Wednesday (June 3, 2020), passengers will be tested on arrival and sent home for self-isolation without having to wait for test results. He said they will be added to the Track and Trace system, and provincial governments will be able to follow up to ensure health and safety of passengers and the public.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts