Government, private schools resume primary classes today

Islamabad, September 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Under the final phase of reopening of educational institutions, public and private sector schools have resumed primary level classes from Wednesday. The educational institutions have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including the use of masks and hand sanitizers besides social distancing to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk