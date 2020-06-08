Government properly considering budget proposals of business community: Hafeez Sheikh

June 8, 2020

Islamabad, June 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh says the government is giving proper consideration to the proposals of business community in the upcoming budget. He was chairing a meeting with Chairman Businessmen community Siraj Kassam Teli and representatives of Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry to discuss budget proposals from business community of Karachi, in Islamabad today [Monday].

The Advisor said the government will continue to cooperate with the business community to boost the businesses and generate employment and economic development in the country. The group requested the Adviser to look into the possibility of reducing the taxes and speeding up of income tax refunds for the businessmen. They asked the Adviser to take concrete measures to facilitate the business community for facilitating their business activities.

