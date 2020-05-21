Government respects all institutions including media: Information Minister

May 21, 2020

Islamabad, May 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said things deteriorated by incompetent regimes in past cannot not be rectified overnight, and a long journey with consistency is needed for this purpose. Talking to private news channel, he said PTI government has taken the task to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

He said the forces who had always supported the status quo did not want Prime Minister Imran Khan in power as the latter always fought against the former throughout his political career. The minister said there is a democratic government in the country, which respect all the institutions including media.

