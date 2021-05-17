Government should not title Poultry Industry as MAFIA

Lahore, May 17, 2021 (PPI-OT): Raja Attique-ur-Rehman Abbasi vice-chairman Pakistan Poultry Association (NR) in a press statement said that poultry sector has been facing losses for the last one year due to Covid-19. Rates of Poultry products and Chicken are determined on demand and supply basis by the Government/Market Committees. No Individual or Association can fix its rate. Now a days a disease named New Castle Virus (NDV) is widely spread over at Poultry Farms and causing more than 50% mortality of broilers. That’s why supply chain of broiler is disturbed and prices went up due to shortage of broiler chicken/Eggs. Mr. Chairman recommended that Government must take following actions to revive the Poultry Sector:

a. Avenues of import of corn/soybean and sunflower meal: should be left open by withdrawing custom duty and regulatory duty temporarily and, at the same time, custom duty on soybean meal – be brought down from 3% to zero percent and sales tax be brought down from 17% to 5%. Similarly, as soybean meal is an essential ingredient of poultry feed and also contributes edible oil for consumption, custom duty on its import be brought down from 11% to zero percent and sales tax be brought down from 17% to zero percent as in the case of sunflower meal.

b. Sales Tax Exemption on Poultry Machinery and Equipment: The Federal Board of Revenue was approached last year to grant Sales Tax exemption on import of machinery and equipment to be used in poultry industry. The FBR agreed and clarified that Sales Tax exemption will be provided to the plants, machinery and equipment to be used in any phase of poultry industry. But this exemption being the ambiguous could not be availed by the poultry farmers, it should be further clarified. It is required to be made easy to avail the exemption.

c. Agricultural (Tube Well) Tariff of Electricity Poultry Production: Poultry production is an agro industrial complex, poultry farming of all types and hatcheries are basically an agricultural activity and it cannot afford the high price of energy i.e. electricity. It is submitted that Poultry is part of agriculture and agricultural (tube well) tariff of electricity should be applied on Poultry Sector.

d. Capital Loans to Poultry Farmers: Due to heavy losses at poultry farms, most of the poultry farmers have lost their capital and they are unable to continue poultry farming. It is humbly submitted that scheduled Banks to be asked to help poultry sector to arrange working capital and short loans on 0% Markup so that they could continue poultry farming.

e. To control to the disease: There are so many big research institutions under Livestock Department / Govt. of the Punjab undertaking research work. Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) should be deputed to manufacture Vaccine / Medicine to control the spread of disease at poultry farms.

It is hoped that Government must take above mentioned supportive measures for the poultry sector instead of calling MAFIA to such a community who is providing affordable animal protein to the nation since 5 decades.

