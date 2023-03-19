Government starts provision of free flour under special Ramadan package

Islamabad, March 18, 2023 (PPI-OT): The government has started implementation of the special Ramadan package to provide free flour to deserving people. On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, free supply of flour has been started in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

All deserving families will get free flour from 25th Sha’ban to 25th Ramadan. Every poor family will get three bags of flour. The Prime Minister had directed the implementation of the Ramadan package from 25th Shaban. The Prime Minister has also directed other provincial governments to provide free flour to the deserving people. Shehbaz Sharif had directed to prepare a special Ramadan package to save the poor people from inflation.

