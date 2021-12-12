Government striving hard to increase exports of highest quality products: Razzak 

Islamabad, December 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood says the government is striving hard to increase exports of highest quality products. He stated this while inaugurating the first virtual Export Gallery at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in Karachi. The virtual export gallery will showcase Pakistani export items along with manufacturers’ list and product description to facilitate foreign buyers.

The Advisor appreciated the novel idea of Virtual Pakistan Export Gallery and hoped that it would better position Pakistani products at global markets. He also called for better arrangements at the Trade Development Authority exhibition in Lahore in February next year to attract guests from abroad who are interested in Pakistani products.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk