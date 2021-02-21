Government taking all possible steps to ensure peace in Balochistan: Rashid

Islamabad, February 21, 2021 (PPI-OT): Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the government is taking all possible steps to ensure peace in Balochistan. Talking to IG FC North Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majoka in Quetta today (Sunday), he appreciated the role of Frontier Corps Balochistan in maintaining law and order in the province. The Interior Minister was given a detailed briefing on operational readiness, border surveillance and law and order in Balochistan.

He said implementation of all points of the National Action Plan will be ensured and inter-provincial coordination will be strengthened to improve law and order. The Interior Minister also laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

