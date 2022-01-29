Government taking measures to root out corruption from society: Asad

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says the government is taking all possible measures to root out corruption from the society. Commenting on the international transparency report about the corruption, he said Indian media has been trying to malign the neighbouring country’s efforts taken for freedom of expression and eradicating corruption.

The Minister for Planning said people have great expectation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the leadership, who have come to power to eliminate corruption from the society. He said as per report of the national institutions, the corruption index has declined.

