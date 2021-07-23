Islamabad, July 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar says the government under ‘Kamyab Jawan’ program is taking multiple initiatives to empower the youth. Talking to a private news channel, he said the government has planned to launch various youth scholarship programs, youth development centers and Kamyab Jawan sports academies for grooming of the youth in remote areas of the country.

Usman Dar said the government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, wants to unshackle the country from traditional politics based on money and corruption and refresh it with young people who can move Pakistan forward.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Government taking multiple initiatives to empower youth: Usman Dar appeared first on Official News Pakistan.