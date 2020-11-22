Government taking some hard decisions for bright future of country: Information Minister

Islamabad, November 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says the government is taking some hard decisions for the bright future of the country and its people. Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is well aware about inflation and is making all out efforts to reduce prices of essential commodities. The Information Minister said the previous governments are responsible for all problems of the country.

He said the electricity price was high due to wrong decisions and redundant policies of the previous regimes. About the opposition’s public meetings in various cities, Shibli Faraz said they are playing with health and lives of the people by adopting irresponsible attitude irrespective of spread of COVID-19 pandemic. He urged the opposition to review its decision of holding political meetings during the pandemic to protect people.

