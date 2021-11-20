Government taking steps for financial empowerment of women: President 

Islamabad, November 19, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for increased number of educated women to put the country on the fast-track of socio-economic development. Talking to a delegation of female students from the Langlands School and College, Chitral, led by its Principal, Carey Schofield, in Islamabad on Friday, he said steps are being taken for the financial empowerment of women by providing them business loans through the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The President said government is focusing on women education as well as their skill-development to ensure their financial inclusion. He lauded the contributions of the Langlands School and College in the field of education that has produced a number of educationists and professionals in the medical and engineering sectors.

