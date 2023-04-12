Government taking steps to address ‘mental health’ issues: Salman

Islamabad, April 12, 2023 (PPI-OT):Head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi has said that the government is taking practical steps to address ‘mental health’ issues and well-being of the nation on a priority basis.

Talking to private media, he said on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government has launched first-ever mobile application called “Humraaz” and a helpline service 1166 to improve mental health services in the country He said the Humraaz mobile application is providing users with a wide range of mental health resources, including self-help tools, counseling services and access to mental health professionals.

