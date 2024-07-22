Islamabad: The government is setting its sights on achieving economic prosperity through a series of structural reforms, as per Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Rana Ihsan, in a discussion with a private news channel, emphasized the immediate need for robust economic and political stability in the country. He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been actively engaging with the opposition to propose a charter of the economy aimed at enhancing the nation’s welfare.
This initiative reflects a strategic approach to address economic challenges and promote a more stable and prosperous future for the country through collaborative governance.
