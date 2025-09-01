Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that millions of people in Punjab have been affected by the devastating floods.
Farmers, already burdened by government restrictions, have suffered further losses due to destroyed crops and perished livestock.
She appealed to the administration to provide immediate assistance and announce a compensation plan for the affected families.
Cheema also stated that Sindh is facing serious threats, and the residents there are also waiting for aid.
She strongly criticized the government for focusing on “luxury and selfishness” during this critical time.
The Member of the Provincial Assembly termed the increase in the salaries of Sindh Assembly members as a testament to their indifference and insensitivity to public suffering.
Cheema, highlighting the unprecedented devastation caused by the recent floods, appealed to the nation to help the affected families.